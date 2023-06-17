indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 19,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $9.83 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,863,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,130,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.