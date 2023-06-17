Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

PI traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $98.99. 1,072,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $198,287.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,218. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

