IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

IMPACTfolio LLC decreased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.