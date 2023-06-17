IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $215,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.