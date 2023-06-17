IMPACTfolio LLC Buys 42,285 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

