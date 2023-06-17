Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

