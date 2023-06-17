Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.00

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.49). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50), with a volume of 39,013 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ilika from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 120 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ilika Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 11.22.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

