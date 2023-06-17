iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHuman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iHuman stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $154.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.25. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

About iHuman

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

