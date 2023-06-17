IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 562.4 days.
IGG Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGGF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
IGG Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGG (IGGGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.