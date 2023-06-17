iExec RLC Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $2.91 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23639241 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,572,969.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

