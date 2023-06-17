ICON (ICX) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. ICON has a market cap of $189.33 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,594,195 coins and its circulating supply is 959,594,204 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,586,838.5577312 with 959,586,852.4856968 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19256711 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $25,730,674.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

