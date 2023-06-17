iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.11

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$84.11 and traded as high as C$91.17. iA Financial shares last traded at C$90.33, with a volume of 126,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

iA Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$87.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.22.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.4522822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

