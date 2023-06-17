Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.