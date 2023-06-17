Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $765.66 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

