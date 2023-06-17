Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY23 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $445.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 12 month low of $422.62 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.