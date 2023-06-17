Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 4.2% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. 46,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 168,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Huize Trading Down 4.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.48.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huize
About Huize
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
See Also
