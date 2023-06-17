Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 4.2% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. 46,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 168,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Huize Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huize

About Huize

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.