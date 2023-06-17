HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.70) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 730 ($9.13) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $729.60.

Shares of HSBC opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,280,000 after buying an additional 341,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $65,592,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

