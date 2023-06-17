Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 14,975 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

