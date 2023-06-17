Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 8,622 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 111,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

