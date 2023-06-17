Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

