Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $402,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

