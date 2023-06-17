Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $14.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

