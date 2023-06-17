Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

