Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

