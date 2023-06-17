Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

