Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 458,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 237,800 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $29.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

