Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

