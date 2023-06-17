HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $388.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.95 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $99,124 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

