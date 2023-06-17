Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Histogen Stock Performance

HSTO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 58,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 73,189.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Histogen will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

About Histogen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

