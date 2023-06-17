HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.50. 8,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

