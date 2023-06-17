High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading Down 0.3%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 40,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,643.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,510 shares of company stock worth $214,459. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 71.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.