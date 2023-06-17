HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.02 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $257,843.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,540.78 or 0.99987139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00401757 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $281,443.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.