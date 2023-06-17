Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

