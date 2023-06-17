Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 41.8% in May

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,273,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,281. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,980 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 118,679 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,944,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.