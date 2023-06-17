Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 221,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hesai Group Stock Down 7.0 %

HSAI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 518,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,329. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

