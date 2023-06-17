Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $190,733.65 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00017913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $173.39 million and $190,733.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,497.53 or 1.00011263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75775403 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $191,308.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

