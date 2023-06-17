HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $220.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.22.

NYSE:HEI opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in HEICO by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

