Head to Head Survey: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $362.50 billion 0.01 $456.00 million $9.04 4.53 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 498.59 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

This table compares Pampa Energía and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 26.95% 21.01% 10.10% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pampa Energía and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

