Head to Head Survey: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asset Entities and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 214.66%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Asset Entities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Asset Entities and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -65.72% -27.94% -21.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asset Entities and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $278,182.00 105.09 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.49 -$29.28 million ($0.53) -2.19

Asset Entities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Micro Software.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

