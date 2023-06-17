Head-To-Head Survey: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) and Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. and Mayne Pharma Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 7 16 0 2.70 Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $120.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Mayne Pharma Group.

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Mayne Pharma Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $59.28 billion 4.68 $14.52 billion $5.12 21.35 Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 71.39

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. Merck & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayne Pharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Mayne Pharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 22.52% 37.92% 15.90% Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Mayne Pharma Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and analytical services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women's health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.