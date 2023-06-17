Head to Head Review: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Bouygues’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $7.09 million 1.35 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Bouygues $46.71 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $2.58 12.79

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Bouygues 2.45% 8.71% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Color Star Technology and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 2 2 1 0 1.80

Bouygues has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bouygues beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms). The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

