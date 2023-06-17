HC Wainwright Boosts Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.