HC Wainwright Boosts Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
Shares of OCUL opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
