HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Up 7%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 1,299,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,633,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.38.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.

See Also

