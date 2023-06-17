Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 644,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.