Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 27th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$35.25 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$36.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.38.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
