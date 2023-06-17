Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

HMCTF remained flat at $1.93 during midday trading on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

