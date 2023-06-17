Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 54.5% in May

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.60. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

