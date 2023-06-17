Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 24,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Guided Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
About Guided Therapeutics
Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.
