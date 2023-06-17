Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,766 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,097. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 17,112.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,431,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,408,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

