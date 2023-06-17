GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 9.5%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 37,293,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,960,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

